Trinity’s religious student groups

Do you want to continue practicing your religion in college? Do you want to learn more about religions you may not have known about? Do you need help finding the religious organization for you? Trinity offers nine religious student organizations on campus, and each is open to new members.

Catholic Student Group

Catholic Student Group (CSG) is the Catholic organization on campus, and it averages 80-100 members. CSG offers weekly mass services on Sundays at 5 p.m. in Parker Capel and Alpha, an open discussion about Christianity, every Friday at 5 p.m. in Storch 103. CSG is also passionate about volunteering with their community through Catholic Worker House and the Immigration Shelter.

“A deep part of who we are as Catholics is this huge diversity of prayer traditions and our commitment to serving people. We’re really trying to grow that sense of community this year,” said Luke Ayers, junior and president of CSG.

Fellowship for Christian Athletes

The Fellowship for Christian Athletes is a nondenominational Christian group on campus composed of mostly athletes. The group welcomes all varsity, club and non-athletes. Meetings are every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in room 125 of the Bell Center. Typically, after eating and socializing members will begin Bible study.

“We then circle up and dive into Scripture and openly discuss how God is working in our lives, how he is speaking to us through the night’s topic, and try to answer questions,” wrote Gavin Huse, junior and president of FCA, in an email interview.

InterVarsity Christian Fellowship

InterVarsity Christian Fellowship is an interdenominational Christian organization that averages about 30 people per meeting but has 112 total members. InterVarsity is a charter member of International Fellowship of Evangelical Students, an organization that focuses on spreading Christianity through outreach and mission trips.

InterVarsity offers small group Bible study and large group Bible study on Thursdays in the Waxahachie room at 8 p.m. that often include pancakes and guest speakers.

“The thing I like the most about InterVarsity is how much the diversity of the group has allowed me to continue my growth,” said Josephine Blackburn, senior and leadership team member. “It really helps us all to bring the skills we have to the table and also share and partake of other skills that other people have.”

Jewish Student Association

The Jewish Student Association (JSA) is a member of Hillel San Antonio, an organization that connects Jewish students on campuses. The group has about 25 active members on campus but participates across San Antonio in the Hillel community, which has about 65 active members. The organization meets about every two weeks and often coordinates individual meetings with members.

“We are cross campus, so we like to focus our events on obviously the religion’s aspect but also the social element. One of the things that makes us unique is you’re able to meet people within the San Antonio community,” said Ashley Lachterman, junior and president of JSA. “Not only do you get to meet students, but we like to involve ourselves with the Jewish community here as well.”

Muslim Student Association

The Muslim Student Association (MSA) wants to promote interfaith dialogue and discussion of the Muslim culture. The group typically meets Monday nights at 7 p.m. in Parker Chapel to discuss. MSA hopes to create more opportunities to coordinate with other religious groups on campus and show the facets of Muslim culture through Henna Night. The group also welcomes new members.

“A lot of it is pretty religious in terms of ideas and talks but sharing the culture I think is what’s important like get the word out there,” said Nabeel Gaber, sophomore and co-president of MSA. “I think what makes us unique is that it shows people a different side that they haven’t seen of the world and makes them question their assumptions of certain cultures.”

Reformed University Fellowship

The Reformed University Fellowship (RUF) is a Presbyterian group on campus that welcomes members of all faiths. RUF offers a small and large group Bible study and a seminar called Equip 101 every week. Equip 101 includes a sermon, worship song and fellowship time. The group has a campus minister for their services who is available to talk with students.

“It really creates a sense of consistency which is something that I feel I really value in college,” said Kristie Kummerer, senior and leadership team leader. “I think one of the things RUF does really well is provide a community, provide a safe space for people to feel comfortable and not feel like there’s a demand to figure out exactly where they are.”

Trinity Unitarian Universalists

Trinity Unitarian Universalists was formed last semester and has about five members. Unitarian Universalism can be practiced as a religion or as a philosophy in conjunction to one’s religion. The group on campus typically meets Sundays at 6 p.m. in Coates University Center. Members discuss traditional UU readings, and each week usually focuses on a specific theme for discussion.

“It’s a small spiritual experience for people who aren’t looking for a typical religious experience. So Unitarian Universalism is very much open ended in terms of ideals. It’s very much a philosophy in a way,” said Mackenzie Hill, senior and president of Trinity Unitarian Universalists.

Wesley Foundation

The Wesley Foundation is a Christian group on campus averaging seven members. The organization is part of the United Methodist Church. It hosts small group Bible study at 2:30 p.m. on Fridays in the chapel parlor.

“The Wesley Foundation is the university arm of the United Methodist church, so aside from that specific doctrinal difference, we offer city-wide connections with other Wesley Foundations,” wrote Connor Lindquist, sophomore and student leader of the Wesley Foundation, in an email interview.

Young Life

Trinity hosts a chapter of Young life, an international and nondenominational Christian organization, on campus. In addition to small groups, Young Life holds a large group that meets every Tuesday in the Fiesta Room at 9 p.m.

Young Life has about 30–40 people who go to their large and small groups. Members of Young Life prioritize fun activities to get members of Trinity’s community involved in the organization.

“I think what Young Life really does a great job of is emphasizing the community because before you come to Christ, before you come to God, you have to feel accepted and you have to feel like you’re part of a community,” said Melissa Chura, senior and Young Life leader. “Later you can figure out, ‘Why is that?’ ”