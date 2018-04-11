The purpose of the Trinitonian is to serve as a campus communication link between students, faculty, staff and other readers during the academic year; to inform the Trinity University community of campus events and developments of importance and general interest; to provide a forum for free and open exchange of ideas and opinions; to provide an innovative learning experience in a laboratory environment which emulates that of a professional newspaper.

The Trinitonian is available on newstands around campus on Thursday afternoons. In the print version are the news and feature stories we’ve been posting to trinitonian.com all the previous week. Visiting the site is free; maintaining it certainly isn’t.

Gathering and publishing news costs money, and Trinitonian ad revenue doesn’t pay all the bills. The Mirage yearbook plays a pivotal role in the Trinity experience by documenting activities, clubs, events and people each year. Yet book sale income doesn’t cover all of our costs either.

Current students support Campus Publications with their student activity fees.

Parents and alumni support Campus Publications by purchasing subscriptions and yearbooks. Go to cpstore.trinity.edu or email cpbusiness@trinity.edu to subscribe or buy a yearbook.

We also invite you to lend additional support by becoming a Friend of Campus Publications with a donation at cpstore.trinity.edu. Alternatively, you may mail a check made out to Campus Publications to the address below.

