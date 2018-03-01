As a Trinity Progressive officer, one of my main aspirations is to encourage Trinity’s community to engage with local politics ahead of the 2018 midterm election cycle. A key part of this involves the upcoming primary election — where you work to nominate your party’s candidate for specific positions.
Primary elections are special because you can only vote for one party — there is a Democratic ballot and a Republican ballot. You decide which ballot you would like at the door, and begin making your selections.
There are plenty of good, important arguments for why American citizens, and college students in particular, should vote and stay civically engaged. Please look them up if you are in need of persuading.
Instead of trying to do that job, I am merely hoping to provide resources and information on how to help Trinity students, staff and faculty vote. Gearing up for our March 6 primaries, you should look to follow these steps:
- Make sure you are registered to vote. Check here.
- Find your polling location. Trinity students this is Olmos Park City Hall: 120 W. El Prado Dr., San Antonio TX 78212
- Learn more about your candidates! Visit the Coates Library circulation desk to pick up a full voter’s guide, or visit Trinity Progressive’s table on election day to pick up a sample ballot or shorter voter guide. You can bring your voter guides into the voting booth with you, provided as they are nonpartisan and are not any campaign publications. One guide can be found at sanantoniovoterguide.com
- Get your valid Texas Driver’s License, U.S. passport, or other government-issued I.D. and come to the polling station on March 6th from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- If you need a ride, visit Coates University Center from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. to get driven to Trinity’s polling location by Trinity Progressives officers.