As a Trinity Progressive officer, one of my main aspirations is to encourage Trinity’s community to engage with local politics ahead of the 2018 midterm election cycle. A key part of this involves the upcoming primary election — where you work to nominate your party’s candidate for specific positions.

Primary elections are special because you can only vote for one party — there is a Democratic ballot and a Republican ballot. You decide which ballot you would like at the door, and begin making your selections.

There are plenty of good, important arguments for why American citizens, and college students in particular, should vote and stay civically engaged. Please look them up if you are in need of persuading.

Instead of trying to do that job, I am merely hoping to provide resources and information on how to help Trinity students, staff and faculty vote. Gearing up for our March 6 primaries, you should look to follow these steps: