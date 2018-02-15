This week, the 36 members of Trinity’s Board of Trustees convene on campus for the first of their three tri-annual meetings this year.

For those unfamiliar with our university’s leadership structure, president Danny Anderson and the five vice presidents aren’t really in charge of the school. They bear that responsibility in tandem with three other administrators and 30 other members of the board, many of them Trinity alumni who have graduated as recently as 1999 and as long ago as 1961.

The board sets the university’s agenda. It forms and oversees committees and represents the institution at bigwig functions. Some of the members have buildings named after them in recognition of their contributions to the school.

The trustees dedicate their time to this school because they care about its future.

We sympathize. To commemorate their important visit, the Trinitonian would like to float a few ideas to the board as well as to the community at large. Maybe these mildly refined suggestions could inspire some real improvements to the Trinity experience.

Trustee Engagement

Our first suggestion is directed toward the board. We get the sense that much of your work is vitally important to university governance and the direction that Trinity is heading in the long term.

For as influential as we know your work is, however, we can’t say that we’re familiar with exactly what you’re working on — or who you are, even. We would love to have an opportunity to hear from and engage with you.

By its nature, administration occurs in the background, out of students’ sight. And we don’t expect that students’ myriad complaints and other feedback would weigh terribly heavily in your decision-making. Plus, we understand that you’re busy and are already using your limited time on campus as efficiently as possible.

But even a ‘town hall,’ meet-and-greet or open-door Fiesta Room presentation during your few visits on campus would be a welcome gesture of open communication and transparency.

Student-Headlined Concerts

This one is for the Student Programming Board, prompted by last week’s request for Welcome Week Concert recommendations: Why not involve student bands?

There are plenty of students who perform with one another and other San Antonians, and they play great music. It shouldn’t be difficult to find students willing to open for a headlining act, or even save some of the $90,000 budgeted for a popular artist and let students play the entire show.

You’d be able to put on a fantastic show at a much lower price, perhaps enough to throw a — student-headlined? — Spring Concert, a la Cherub’s 2016 performance.

Logistics are one concern. Preparing over the summer could prove difficult for student performers, for instance. However, an early start on the talent search could get some of these hurdles out of the way.

Additional, Strategic Marketing and Communications would be able to promote the event as a showcase of Trinity’s talent. It’d be a PR heyday.

Give that Koi a Friend

Behind the Murchison dorm is a small grove featuring a tiny pond and one single koi fish.

Why is that koi all alone? Did its koi pals pass away? Who takes care of that koi, and how long has it been there? We’re scratching our heads.

The Trinitonian would appreciate any leads or tips regarding the lonesome koi.