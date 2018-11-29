Each year, Registered Student Organizations (RSOs) request money from the Student Activity Fee (SAF), but there are some limitations to how that money can be used.

The Student Government Association (SGA) dictates the funding process of RSOs. They, with assistance from the Office of Student Involvement, handle the transfers of funds to RSOs, the collection of receipts from RSOs and the coordination of policies concerning RSO funding procedures.

RSOs fund their events and activities by requesting SAF money, which is handled by SGA. RSOs also find funds through fundraising and alumni donations.

“Funding is determined on a case by case basis, relying on the context of the request and the items being requested. The requests are voted on by senators, who have a diverse set of opinions that play well into how we make decisions,” said junior Tyler Tinker, an SGA senator.

Funds received will be transferred to the student organization’s account. Every RSO has a student organization account with Trinity’s Business Office. Students are also allowed to use their personal money to fund their RSOs.

“If a group has an off-campus bank account, they do so at their own risk. To my knowledge, very few groups have off-campus bank accounts because it can be difficult to set up and maintain an account when student leadership transitions regularly,” wrote Jamie Thompson, director of Student Involvement, in an email interview.

Although there is no policy preventing RSOs from buying from outside vendors, Student Involvement encourages RSOs to buy from domestic vendors.

“Based on previous experiences, RSOs have had challenges receiving products and being appropriately charged. Both of these concerns have been significant enough to suggest to RSOs that a domestic vendor might be most convenient,” Thompson wrote.

RSOs looking to buy from outside food vendors must go through an approval process with Aramark. RSOs can only purchase from an outside vendor if Aramark cannot provide the necessary food.

“Culture organizations [are] typically looking to provide cultural products that Aramark can’t supply themselves, so they usually do get permission,” said senior Rachel Daniel, SGA vice president. “Not everyone gets [permission], it’s really a case by case basis.”

The Student Organization Handbook, which is created by Student Involvement, governs all student organizations and contains all funding procedures and policies.