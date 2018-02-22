Video: History of the chocolate festival By Elise Hester - February 22, 2018 0 29 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Pulse Communication Day gives students glimpse of future Pulse Trinity hires new full-time counselor Pulse Volunteers get involved in humanitarian issues LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Please enter an answer in digits:15 + 15 = Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.