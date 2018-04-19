Before TUfit was established, students looking to get active would typically turn to intramural sports, outdoor recreation, or the Bell Center. Now, TUfit aims to be Trinity’s premier health and wellness club.

The club offers fun, free and relaxing activities to all students and staff on campus. By offering weekly meditation, yoga and workout classes, TUfit aims to improve the mental, physical and cognitive health of students on campus.

Sophomore Sarah Gorban is currently the president of the TUfit. Gorban emphasizes the importance of a club like this.

“To me, TUfit is not just a club, but also a safe and growing community of students interested in maintaining and growing healthy lifestyle strategies. College can definitely be stressful and challenging, and I feel that it is valuable to have resources available to reduce stress and relieve the mind and body,” Gorban said.

In years past, the club hasn’t been very active. This semester, TUfit has kicked things up a notch, offering weekly events and collaborating with other clubs and programs on campus.

The club hosts yoga on Tuesday evenings from 7:30–8:30, guided meditation on Friday evenings from 6–6:30, and aerobic fitness workouts on Saturday mornings from 11–12. The club holds weekly meetings and will be voting on April 25 to determine next year’s officers.

“We are looking for a new social media chair, secretary, treasurer and meditation leaders,” says Gorban.

The vice president, sophomore Malcolm Fox, also serves as the club’s meditation leader. The weekly meditation has received heaps of positive feedback this semester, and attendance is growing every week.

“I firmly believe in our commitment to bring free fitness classes, information on nutrition and healthy living techniques to students, faculty and staff on campus here at Trinity,” says Fox.

Brandie Regalado, TUfit’s weekly yoga instructor, has observed a noticeable difference in the energies of the students since they first started.

“They are able to relax faster, sit with discomfort longer and, most importantly, begin to better recognize when something isn’t working for them — physically or mentally,” Regalado says.

Regalado teaches yoga classes all around San Antonio. She’s an instructor at Sweet Soul Yoga, Yoga on Bulverde, Yogafit and Southtown Yoga Loft. She also teaches private sessions. Regalado believes that yoga is able to help students with more than just flexibility and relaxation.

“Over time, the body begins to change which leads students to explore other ‘impossible’ or ‘unlikely’ dreams,” says Regalado.

TUfit is hosting two events during reading days — they will have yoga and meditation on April 30, and a coffee and tea nap on May 1. Both events will be held in the library’s Tiger Learning Commons.

All weekly events are free for Trinity students to attend. Those interested in knowing more about TUfit can follow @tufit_club on Instagram or send an email to tufithealthclub@gmail.com.