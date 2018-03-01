Ever want to impress your friends with a world-famous cake? Well, San Antonians will soon have ample opportunity as the TLC show “Cake Boss” opens up a new location of Carlo’s Bakery at The Shops of La Cantera on March 23, according to KENS 5 Eyewitness News.

For those who have never seen the show, the hit series first aired in 2009, featuring the Valastros, who ran Carlo’s Bakery as a family business since 1964. The franchise is currently run by Bartolo “Buddy” Valastro Jr., and and has 18 — soon to be 19 — locations across the U.S.

This opening will be the fourth in Texas, following locations in the Woodlands and Dallas.

The bakery has received fame for a variety of reasons — in addition to making small pastries, it also creates world-famous cakes, ranging from fire-breathing dragons to life-size aquariums.

In fact, one of the show’s most famous cakes was priced at $30 million, an enormous diamond-themed cake, making it the fourth most expensive cake ever made.

With the opening of a new San Antonio location, those who are wanting a slice of this success no longer need a trip to the original store in Hoboken, New Jersey. In just under a month, these delicious cakes will now be available at a new Carlo’s Bakery at The Shops at La Cantera, just a 20-minute drive away from Trinity.

Those invested in the show have ample reason to come out — according to the online food journal Chew Boom, the Valastro family will be present for the ribbon-cutting ceremony. A meet and greet with the family will be available for those who attend the event.

For those who just can’t wait until the new bakery’s opening, have no fear! The opening of Carlo’s Bakery comes on the heels of another Valastro business, Buddy V’s Ristorante, which also resides in The Shops at La Cantera.

That enterprise focuses on the large and extravagant cakes that the bakery is famous for, but rather on providing delicious Italian cuisine inspired by other family recipes.