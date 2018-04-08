Taylor Moser, senior business and communication major:

“Last year I went to NIOSA, and it was really fun and was really expressive of the San Antonio culture. I got to eat traditional food. That was definitely my favorite part.”

Addison Keller, junior political science major:

“I’m really looking forward to NIOSA; I’ve heard a lot of good things about it. I think [I’m most looking forward to] experiencing the culture and being with people celebrating together.”

Christine Peterson, senior chemistry and economics double major:

“I just like walking around and seeing all the people, listen to the live music. I’m hoping to go to a couple parades and probably NIOSA.”

Emily Garrett, junior English major:

“The only thing I remember is the floats. I remember that was a really big part of it for me as a kid and I think that’s a really cool tradition. I think it’s always just really fun to immerse yourself in another culture, and I think San Antonio has a really great cultural scene, so I think that’s probably the most exciting thing for me.”

Priscilla Tovar-Perez, junior psychology major:

“I think definitely see all the floats and on the floats, they always have the, I guess, princesses, but … they wear cowboy boots underneath their extravagant dresses. So everyone is always like, ‘Show me your boots,’ so they’ll lift their boots. That’s a definite have-to-see — the boots.”