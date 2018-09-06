The most recent figures show that 78 students with an expected graduation date of May 2019 are anticipated to be incomplete in three or more Pathways components at the end of the fall semester. The data does not include changes students made to class schedules during the add/drop period, certain transfer credits, pending waivers, course substitutions or exceptions.

The class of 2019 will be the first class to graduate from Trinity under the Pathways curriculum, which was implemented in 2015. The number of students with missing requirements is expected to decrease. However, the curriculum has caused some concerns for seniors.

“We want this class to be successful and we know that Pathways is new and anytime you try something new you have to be wiling to see how it goes and make adjustments,” said Glenn Kroeger, chair of the University Curriculum Council (UCC). “What we’re trying to do is figure out if there are some that are more problematic than others. And there are, they’re not even.”

Kroeger expressed the most concern about the interdisciplinary cluster element of the curriculum. The cluster requires taking three classes in three different disciplines that are connected by a specified theme. Currently, there are 18 different clusters, but this number has grown substantially since when the class of 2019 started at Trinity.

“Part of the reason for that is that for the past three years clusters have been growing, more courses have been added, but that also means that it’s taken longer for seniors to find those courses available,” Kroeger said. “Very often, a student will have in their mind ‘This is the one course I want to take to finish some requirement.’ Well it’s fine to hold out for that one course, but in the end you may have to choose a different one.”

Duane Coltharp, associate vice president for Academic Affairs, elaborated on the reasons he thinks the clusters have been a more of a problem.

“We have seen them around campus, and we’d have to come up with policies and procedures and then go through the process to see if it would work here,” Wright said. “And I don’t know how fast it would happen but we’d have to work it through the different departments to get their feel for what it would be like here on campus.”

While the process of bringing Birds to campus may be difficult, Wright understands that they might be beneficial to Trinity students.

“We’re not well-versed because [partnerships with Bird are] so new, so we’re not sure how they work,” Wright said. “But if students would like to see it on campus, then I certainly don’t mind taking a look at it! Seeing [Bird’s] information, talking to them. We could certainly try!”

Kelley, ACU’s SGA president, advocates for universities to partner with Bird.

“Bird was a great fit for our campus due to our smaller student population,” Kelley wrote. “I think any university that has Birds on their campus already, but doesn’t have an agreement with the company, is missing out on some great benefits.”

In the meantime, Bird scooters are still available for rent throughout the city and campus. Christine Drennon, professor of urban studies, has seen a large increase in the scooters all throughout the city of San Antonio.

“I’ve even seen them on the grassy strips in my HEB parking lot, and I live near westside — which is not where many would think that people who use scooters would live and/or shop — so they’re appealing to lots of people, not just young hipsters,” Drennon said.

Drennon supports the idea of introducing more Birds on campus.

“Why not? If we can work out how to keep people safe and not have them littering up the city, which is beginning to happen, then they can become a new form of transportation,” Drennon said.

Sophomore Brianna Pena holds an opposing view.

“I do think they’re a good form of transportation but I think the amount that we have right now is really good because there’s not too many but they’re still available,” Pena said.

Sophomores Ethan Jones and Sam Gustafsson, both frequent users of the scooters, agree that there should be more Bird scooters on campus.

“I think there should be more scooters on campus because it will help people increase their productivity on campus because they can get to places faster,” Jones said. “And I think it’s just really fun. It allows students to have more fun on campus.”

Gustafsson lives in Prassel and uses the scooters to get from the dorms to upper campus and Mabee faster.

“I think there should be more Birds on campus. It doesn’t have to be a ton, just a few, because a lot of times when I want to use one they’re not available,” Gustafsson said.