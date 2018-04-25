2. Jackie Bevilacqua

Jackie Bevilacqua, coordinator of Health Services, plans to retire June 4 of this year. She has been serving Trinity students for nearly 25 years. Bevilacqua primarily oversees the day-to-day operations of Health Services, including supervising nurses and assisting physicians.

Bevilacqua plans to volunteer with her church community and spend time with her family in her retirement. She also enjoys quilting, and looks forward to spending more time pursuing this hobby.

Bevilacqua values time spent and experiences shared with students, faculty and staff on the Trinity campus, specifically those in Student Life. She also found fulfillment in making an impact in students’ lives.

“I screen the students almost every time they come in for tobacco use, and if they use tobacco, I do a brief intervention,” Bevilacqua said. “I did a brief intervention with a student, and then I saw him six months later for something else, and again, I did that brief intervention, and he goes, ‘No, I quit. I quit six months ago right after you told me to quit.’ I thought, ‘Yes!’ That’s a wonderful memory. That I really influenced a student to do something very positive that will affect their health for the rest of their life.”