This covers the SGA meeting on April 9.

CAMPUS CLIMATE CHECK

Sophomore senator Simone Washington relayed frustration students have had with Student Involvement, particularly in planning events. Washington explained that students feel the increase in security has hindered groups’ abilities to create events.

David Tuttle, dean of students, said it’s complicated, explaining that the source of many of issues is the need to ensure safety and protocol by departments like Risk Management. According to Tuttle, there needs to be planning to make sure Trinity is being properly represented by the events it hosts. Tuttle also mentioned that the university is currently working on creating a policy about protesting on campus.

Sophomore senator Benjamin Gonzalez said a student came to him concerned about food waste at the Commons. According to Gonzalez, Einstein Bros. Bagels discards food every four hours because the bagels become stale.

Tuttle mentioned that the dining services survey has been completed and that he would like SGA to be involved. Junior senator Julia Shults, sophomore senator Juan Luevanos and sophomore senator Angel Ramirez offered to become part of a new committee to arrange the conversation about the dining services decisions.

BUDGET PROPOSALS

Each spring, university-sponsored organizations (USOs) present budget proposal requests to SGA. Unlike registered student organizations (RSOs), which receive funds from the student activity fee (SAF) on a request basis, USOs receive a yearly budget that is funded once for the entire year. Budget proposals will be voted on once all USOs present to SGA on April 23.

Trinity Diversity Connection (TDC) requested $35,042.92, which is the exact amount it requested last year. TDC aims to be the main promoters of social justice and diversity on campus by promoting events that support minority groups and cultural organizations on campus. TDC justified maintaining their budget from last year, citing the many connections made this year that allowed it to create new events with other groups.

Student Ambassadors requested $30,422, which is $3,580 more than it requested last year. The increase is due to an additional conference for ambassadors, as well as more money for giveaways, financing expanded philanthropy and their Future Alumni Week.

Recreational Sports requested $213,263, which is $12,242 more than it requested that year. Part of the increase stems from increased participation in Outdoor Recreation and Club Sports, as well as continued maintenance of the new Bell Center facilities.

OFFICER REPORTS

President Amulya Deva, junior, recognized SGA’s success in Student Involvement’s Earn Your Stripes program.

Vice president Rachel Daniel, junior, explained that the Campus Publications will be the last to present since it is has an oversight board that must approve the budget before it is seen by SGA.

Daniel reminded senators that they will be voting on bylaw changes next meeting.

Chief of staff Monty McKeon, senior, explained that junior senator Sarosha Hemani has resigned, and SGA will not be electing a new senator.

Legislative relations chair Chiara Pride, sophomore, described a youth organization workshop she attended. Pride also emphasized the importance of prioritizing the student body and responsible spending.

Additional reporting by Bobby Watson, news reporter