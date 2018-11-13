The following covers the SGA meeting on Nov. 7.

RSO FUNDING REQUESTS

The International Engagement Office requested $2,368.84 to fund the “Taste of Culture at Trinity” event, previously called “Fight Culture Shock Day.” The event, which will be Nov. 16, 12:30-1:30 p.m. in the Fiesta Room, is meant to educate students on different cultures through food. The funds would cover the food and supplies. SGA approved the full amount.

The Trinity University Forensic Society requested $6,076.65 to send three two-person teams to the National Debate Tournament. SGA approved the full amount.

The Black Student Union requested $5,675.50 to fund programming throughout February for Black History Month. The events include a club event at Lush Rooftop, a spoken-word poetry event, a karaoke party and a showcase event that hosts performances from outside organizations, such as the Sam Houston High School marching band. The funding request included covering the cost of food at multiple events, compensation for performers and the cost of renting Lush Rooftop. SGA approved the full amount.

The Vietnamese Student Association, Chinese Language and Culture Association, Japanese Culture Club and Filipino Student Association requested $5,517.61 to fund the Lunar New Year Celebration in Laurie Auditorium on Feb. 8. The event, which has been incorporated into programming for Trinity’s 150th anniversary, will feature 13 performances. Asian dishes will be served following the performances. SGA approved the amount of $5,067.61, deciding to fund only half the cost of t-shirts for performers.