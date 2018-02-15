CAMPUS CLIMATE CHECK

Sophomore senator Simone Washington raised concern about the difficulty international students find in trying to get U.S. jobs and internships. The senate decided to create a committee for international students; Washington, first-year senator Isabella Schag and junior senator Julia Shults, among others, expressed interest in the creation of the committee.

Senator Shults explained that the feminine products offered to students are of bad quality.

Junior senator Sarosha Hemani spoke to members of SGA about participating in TigerThon. She explained to senators that they must choose one group to participate with. Senators who are a part of Greek life cannot participate as part of their sorority or fraternity as well as SGA.

GUEST SPEAKER



Michael Soto, professor of English and associate vice president for academic affairs, spoke about the Quality Enhancement Plan (QEP), an initiative to improve the first-year experience for Trinity students. Soto asked the senators to attend a meeting with the Southern Association of College and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). SACSCOC is the organization that grants accreditation to Southern schools, and Trinity is seeking accreditation with its QEP. Soto hopes SGA will attend to represent the student body.

CONSTITUTION UPDATES

Sophomore senators Benjamin Gonzalez and Juan Luevanos, who are heading the initiative to clarify conflicts of interest in the constitution, talked about their progress. Clarifying members of the cabinet as non-voting members of SGA allows them to be officeholders in other organizations. Gonzalez and Luevanos proposed to put the judicial chair under an accountability contract, as well as make it a nonofficeholding position, so the member can uphold the constitution without bias.

OFFICER REPORTS

President Amulya Deva and vice president Rachel Daniel want career services to speak to senators about how they can play up their positions in the organization. Senator Hemani suggested that the group become more aware of the resources on campus, so they can better inform the student body. President Deva suggested SGA invite more students to attend meetings to speak about issues that concern them.

President Deva explained that Trinity Diversity Connection reached out to SGA about funding the Black Panther screening event; in an informal poll, many senators agreed.