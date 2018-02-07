CAMPUS CLIMATE CHECK

First-year senator Mia Quintanilla raised concerns about malfunctioning thermostats and mold in McLean residence hall. Junior senator Reese Carlos said a similar issue has been occurring with the thermostats in Prassel residence hall. SGA adviser Stephanie Ackerman advised students to reach out to facilities services.

Sophomore senator Ty Tinker updated the senate on the progress within the open educational resources committee, which he chairs.

Junior senator Julia Shults explained that some students believe the recycling at City Vista is being taken out and being thrown away with the trash. Adviser Ackerman clarified that the recycling and trash are just being taken out together, but are distributed to their respective containers outside the building.

President Amulya Deva reminded the senate and cabinet of TigerThon and asked that they think about participating as an organization.

Vice president Rachel Daniel asked if any senators wanted to join the search committee for a new First-Year Experience coordinator. First-year senator Noelle Barrera and junior senators Shults and Carlos all opted to join. (Barrera is a news reporter for the Trinitonian.)

CONFIRMATION OF NON-VOTING MEMBERS

The senate voted to officially confirm cabinet members, as well as the senator emeriti, spring-semester seniors appointed by the SGA president and vice-president to advise the senate. Secretary Taylor Volzer, treasurer Hannah Larson, judicial chair Zeina Zayat, communications chair Enrique Garcia, legislative relations Chiara Pride, and senator emeriti Nicholas Santulli, Samy Abdallah and Shivani Parmar were confirmed.

CONSTITUTIONAL CHANGE

President Deva and vice president Daniel explained the need to clarify the role of the judicial chair and possible conflicts of interest in the constitution. Sophomore senators Juan Luevanos and Benjamin Gonzalez volunteered to head the committee to change it. (Gonzalez is an opinion columnist for the Trinitonian.)



BUSINESS CASUAL

President Deva presented on what counts as business casual attire. All members of SGA are expected to attend meetings in business casual dress. Deva explained that Greek jerseys and athletic gear do not count as business casual. SGA members should opt for a shirt and tie, sweaters, polos, business dresses, dress shoes and slacks. Unlike last semester, members are now allowed to wear dark wash denim that is not distressed or torn.

OFFICER REPORTS

Vice president Daniel congratulated the senate for being good stewards of the student activity fee last meeting and reminded everyone that they should take a look at the funding requests for the finance committee meeting on Feb. 9 and the senate finance meeting on Feb. 26.

Treasurer Larson echoed vice president Daniel’s encouragement to check out the information and asked senators interested in having a bigger role in the finance committee to reach out to her.

Communications chair Garcia reminded SGA members of the Feb. 16 Chocolate Fest and asked people to sign up to table during it.