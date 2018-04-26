It is that time of year again, the National Basketball Association (NBA) playoffs have finally come around. This time of year can be both the best and the worst for the fans of the NBA, depending on who you support.

In recent history, fans of the Spurs, Warriors and Cavaliers have been treated to prolonged periods of success. This year, however, things are a bit different. The Cavaliers of Cleveland have almost lost their ability to turn their city into Believe-land, and the Kawhi-less San Antonio Spurs are already knocked out of the playoffs. Had Kawhi Leonard been present for the majority of the season, the San Antonio Spurs probably would have made lunch meat of the chef Curry-less Warriors, and San Antonio would have been happy enjoying all the free coffee from Valero in the meantime.

But sometimes, things don’t work out, and for the first time in my lifetime there are some serious questions being asked of the Spurs organization regarding their superstar, who is also the best two-way player in the league. I am inserting this part into the article in order to prove a point and calm any on-campus Spurs fans.

There are two situations I would like to call upon to prove San Antonio has nothing to worry about regarding its beloved basketball team. First, last summer LaMarcus Aldridge wanted out, and Pop convinced him to stay. Second, in the year 2000, we almost lost NBA legend Tim Duncan due to free agency, though Popovich again played a significant role in making him stay. The key variable to every equation regarding the Spurs is our legendary coach. This situation is no different, and Gregg Popovich will act in a similar manner in order to keep our city’s shining start.

I think that the western conference finals will be a tough battle, and whoever wins it will end up winning it all. I believe that it’ll be the Houston Rockets vs. the Golden State Warriors, and Houston will get the best of them in a seven game series. The eastern conference finals are a different story: I feel this is more of a toss-up, but in the end the last two teams standing will be the Toronto Raptors and the Boston Celtics. Sorry Lebron, I don’t trust the process just about yet. But the 6ers will be good in the future. I feel Toronto makes it out of the East but that they will get crushed by the Rockets.

Sorry Drake, but H-town has a better basketball team and better rappers.