Wednesday, April 4, 2018
Opinion

Trinity’s promotion of Parscale is shameful

Craig Mills -
32
Discover. Grow. Become. Trinity’s tagline is affirming to those who seek a personalized liberal arts...
Opinion

Trinity international students “in the mix”

Robert Seese -
0
We often think of language, culture and nationality as common denominators for friendship and involvement...
Opinion

Talking politics at Trinity University

Chiara Pride -
0
Texans do not like to talk about politics. The Annette Strauss Institute for Civic Life...
Opinion

Come, let us be discovered

Lutfi Sun -
0
“Who perfected everything which He created and began the creation of human from clay” (Qur’an,...
Opinion

Culture shocked at home

Clarissa Castaneda -
0
Culture shock is something that’s widely talked about and is to be expected by anyone...
Opinion

Benchmarking progress through culture

Gabriel Levine -
0
A permanent feature of modern life is technological envy. Due to the rate of technical...
Opinion

Letter: Go out and vote!

Maddie Kennedy -
0
As a Trinity Progressive officer, one of my main aspirations is to encourage Trinity’s community...
Opinion

Say yes to the press: Embrace Trinitonian interviews

David Tuttle -
0
Recently a colleague asked me for pointers on how to talk to the Trinitonian. It's...
Opinion

On atheism and reason

John Croxton -
5
In last week’s Trinitonian, Alexander Jacobs asked nonbelievers to answer the question: What specific evidence...
Opinion

We can’t keep ignoring mass shootings

Theresa Ho -
0
My mom was the one who told me about the Florida shooting. She told me...
Opinion

The #MeToo moment: Time to re-examine our worldviews

David Pooley -
0
We finally — finally! — seem to be at a watershed moment for the abolition...
Opinion

Celebrating 150 years of Trinity

Nick Santulli -
0
Trinity will celebrate its 150th anniversary at the beginning of 2019, less than a year...
Opinion

#MeToo at the Conservative Political Action Committee

Manfred Wendt -
0
“A conservative is someone who stands athwart history, yelling 'Stop!', at a time when no...
Opinion

An atheist’s answer to Alex

Alexander Bradley -
0
Atheist here, responding to Alexander Jacobs’ question addressed to atheists: “What specific evidence would make...
Opinion

History classes teach empathy, too

Gina Tam -
0
“Why should I take a history class, Dr. Tam?” Indeed, this question is one that those...
Opinion

On atheism and open-mindedness

Alexander Jacobs -
9
G.K. Chesterton, a notable convert to Catholicism from the 20th century, once rightly pointed out,...
Opinion

Crystal ball predictions: Primary election season

Manfred Wendt -
0
It's prediction time! The rules for the game are simple: One person, one vote. The...
Opinion

Personal responsibility can’t fix everything

Gabriel Levine -
0
Over winter break I met with my conservative middle school debate partner, who I hadn’t...
Opinion

Response: Porn’s not the problem, sexual assault is

Benjamin Gonzalez -
0
The idea that pornography and a casual sexual culture are at the root of sexual...
Opinion

TU Pres: Diversity & inclusion follow dignity, respect

Danny Anderson -
0
February is Black History Month. Like colleges and universities across the country, Trinity University is...
Opinion

Reflecting on campus (in)accessibility

Cathy Terrace -
0
Accessibility is one of the most important issues in my life. Ten years ago, I...
Opinion

Chip Roy: the Buckley Republican candidate

Manfred Wendt -
0
In my time in politics, I have seen lots of interesting things. One of the...
Opinion

Let’s change the advising system

Jonah Wendt -
0
Our current advising system is broken. It provides no incentive for getting it right. At...
Opinion

World-wide concerns for international students

Robert Seese -
1
As of the 2017 fall semester, Trinity enrolled 141 international students from 42 different countries....
Opinion

Love, loss and support from the Trinity community

Theresa Ho -
0
I watched my grandpa die over winter break. It might seem morbid talking about death...
Opinion

Squirrels of Trinity are feeling unappreciated

Squirrels of Trinity -
0
Hello Trinity, it’s us, the squirrels. We haven’t talked much; however, we need to chat....
Opinion

Porn, casual sex and the #MeToo movement

Maddie D'iorio -
1
Co-signed by Luke Ayers When the stories of sexual assault, harassment and general impropriety began to...
Opinion

St. Valentine and religious misappropriation

Andrew Kinney -
3
Arguments on cultural and religious appropriation are a popular topic at Trinity and have been...
Opinion

Trinity’s arduous professor-picking process

Casey Fuller -
0
Trinity has pretty awesome professors. Perhaps you’ve noticed this? Professors whose novels come out on...
Opinion

Political correctness creates a culture of empathy

Benjamin Gonzalez -
0
I recently read an article about the term “whitewashed” and the weaponization of the word...
Opinion

Not all rap has to be art: Response to “Lil pump, big problem”

Madeline Chaput -
0
Rap has been a platform for “symbols of change” from the very beginning — the...
Opinion

Aligning Trinity values with independent living

Max Towers -
0
A college degree assists in landing a great job, being an alumnus of Trinity University...
Opinion

Aesthetics of video games

Gabriel Levine -
0
Last week I wrote about the role of choice in videogames as a storytelling medium....
Opinion

To report is to relive: My struggle to say “Me Too”

Elise Hester -
0
I am an open book. I like to talk about myself and I'll tell you...
Opinion

Think constructively about cultural appropriation

Micaela Hoffman -
0
Last week, we had some truly flaming opinion write-ins regarding cultural appropriation — when a...
Opinion

Finding a hate flyer on campus

Casey Fuller -
1
I didn’t think it was a hate flyer. I thought it was about sharing. To...
Opinion

Primary election season: Here’s the rundown

Manfred Wendt -
1
The spring of every year is marked by two things: the arrival of the Masters...
Opinion

A farewell from the 2017-2018 Greek Council executives

Claire Poland -
0
As Bid Day quickly approaches, Greek Council has been busy preparing to welcome all the...
Opinion

Voting in the primary will impact your future

David Pooley -
0
Imagine you only had 16 dollars to spend for the rest of your life. That's...
Opinion

All the world is your classroom

Bladimir Ruiz -
0
I am a first-generation college graduate. I grew up in a poor family in Venezuela,...
Opinion

Sport in London: Unbelievable

Jacob Tingle -
0
Over the winter break I spent two weeks in London, during which I attended three...
Opinion

Black lives will always matter

Kayla Padilla -
0
Dear Isaiah Mitchell, and anyone who agrees with him: Black lives matter. There’s so much to...
Opinion

Snowflakes in January: What the MLK marches are really about

Ian Dill -
0
The white victimhood narrative espoused in Isaiah Mitchell’s recent column as the supposed motive for...
Opinion

Don’t play identity politics with people you don’t know

Abigail Wharton -
1
Co-signed by Ariel del Vecchio. Ariel del Vecchio and I are presenting a mixed media installation...
Opinion

Students’ art is an appropriative, white feminist mess

Cristina Treviño -
0
When you visit the "Mini," Trinity's annual competitive art exhibition featuring the work of nine...
Opinion

Tobacco 21 hurts San Antonio youth and government

Manfred Wendt -
0
The San Antonio City Council rang in the new year by raising the age required...
Opinion

More patience for your packages

Max Towers -
0
For the duration of our time here at Trinity, we live on campus about nine...
Opinion

Videogames recreate moral realities of modern war

Gabriel Levine -
0
One of the great values of art, film, photography and literature is that they are...
Opinion

Escape from the echo chamber

Benjamin Gonzalez -
0
As I scroll through my Twitter feed, retweeting Bernie Sanders’ passionate calls for health to...
Opinion

Racism is not dead

Natasha Sahu -
0
There are a few people who wanted to know why racism really butters my egg...
Opinion

Temper your expectations

Jordan Bruce -
0
At the start of the new year, many people around the world — including many...
Opinion

Don’t leave students in the dark with grades

Benjamin Gonzalez -
0
Although many professors like to remind students that grades are not everything, they remain important...
Opinion

Discovering a higher level of religious discourse

Gabriel Levine -
0
This time last year, I wrote an article in which, among other things, I described my...
Opinion

A series on accessibility

Cathy Terrace -
0
Disabilities affect many people on this campus, both chronically and temporarily. Students with disabilities have...
Opinion

Why I did not march

Isaiah Mitchell -
0
There were a few people — friends, professors, Yolanda the Supreme Mabee Guard — who...
Opinion

Year in review

Manfred Wendt -
0
The past year was interesting to say the least. Protests, legislative failures and successes, elections,...
Opinion

Insensitive and intolerable

Micaela Hoffman -
0
January 12 is not a typical day for Haitians. At least not since 2010. Eight years...
Opinion

First-year reflections

Max Towers -
0
I’ll be honest: I lied on my housing survey. Against the advice of practically everyone...
Opinion

The future of autonomous cars

Mark Lewis -
0
This last May, a think tank called RethinkX, headed by Stanford University professor Tony Seba,...
Opinion

An ideally tech-free holiday

Manfred Wendt -
0
As 2017 comes to an end, we once again find ourselves further more invested in...

