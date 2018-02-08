A 28 by 48 foot video scoreboard rose out of Trinity University Stadium last week, replacing the smaller digital board. The new scoreboard, funded privately by the football team’s booster club, will be capable of displaying stats and in-game replays.

Jerheme Urban, head coach of the football team, was responsible for spearheading the project, which he hints is only the first phase of a complete renovation for the stadium.

“This project has been privately funded, with those efforts being co-chaired by two Trinity alumnni, as well as Michael Bacon and Allan Marshall in the development office. This is a very exciting time, as the support has been phenomenal and people are excited about contributing to this project so that our entire student body, their parents and our alumni can maximize their game day experience,” Urban wrote in an email interview.

Urban also claims it is the largest board in all of Division III, and boasted about the board’s sound capacity, which led to the nickname, the “boombox.”

Brady Blanton, a junior on the football team, explained that the scoreboard will put Trinity’s facilities on par with the rest of schools in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC).

“There was a huge push for the scoreboard because it kind of caught our stadium up to the standards set by our conference,” Blanton said. “Before, Trinity was the only school in the conference to not have a scoreboard with instant replay capabilities.”

Urban elaborated on his plan for the future, but the details are still in the works.

“We are kicking around a couple of ideas between now and August, but we’ll have to see how the timing works out on them. If not, we will roll those into the overall stadium renovation, which is a project that we all hope kicks off here in the near future,” Urban wrote.

Ben Milliet, a junior on the football team, is excited for the start of the renovation process.

“The scoreboard is great for the program — not only does it help to modernize our football stadium, but it will help with recruitment, game attendance and make practices more fun as well,” Millet said. “This is the start of a revolution for the Tiger football program, it will help us out so much.”

Not only is the stadium upgrade expected to benefit Tiger football, but track and field as well.

“The scoreboard will improve our track meets by making them more entertaining. Now everyone will be able to see meet highlights,” said Analisa Herbert, sophomore sprinter.

Urban also plans to use the board in the off season for campus-wide events.

“The important thing to realize is that alumni and donors did not just support this project for five or six fall afternoon football games, but wanted to make sure that it was a true enhancement to campus experience. I plan on hosting a couple of movie nights on the lawn throughout the year to help bring the campus together,” Urban wrote.

Dylan McAndrew, junior, is a fan of the new scoreboard.

“I think the new scoreboard could bring more hype to the football program and could possibly lead to an increase in attendance and school spirit, but only time will tell,” said Dylan McAndrew, a junior and fan of Trinity football. “I think it’s one step towards a higher turn out to our football program, a team that is missing the support and backing of the entire student body.”

Urban summarized the excitement that the scoreboard has brought to the team.

Students can expect to see the new screen in action this spring.

with additional reporting by Kendra Derrig, sports editor.