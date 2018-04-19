As the spring semester nears its end and students plan to journey home, some may be realizing they don’t want to leave Trinity after all. For those who wish to stay in sunny San Antonio for a few more months — and make some extra cash — there are plenty of summer employment opportunities still available.

STUDENT ASSISTANT IN RISK MANAGEMENT & INSURANCE



Risk Management and Insurance is seeking a professional, detail-oriented student to work over the summer. Duties include filing, answering the phone, assisting walk-ins, creating and printing file labels, scanning and copying documents, populating spreadsheets and other duties as assigned.

Pay for this position will be $7.25 per hour. For more information, or to apply, contact Alexa Johnston at (210) 999-7815 or ajohnst2@trinity.edu.

STUDENT ASSISTANT IN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES



Information Technology Services is seeking a positive, polite student to assist administrative staff in daily office administrative duties. Tasks will include answering telephones, faxing, filing, running errands on campus, stuffing envelopes and making copies. Student assistants will also greet office guests, answer questions and direct guests to proper individuals. Applicants must have proficiency in Microsoft Excel.

Pay for this position will be $7.25 per hour. Student Assistants may work up to 40 hours per week, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, or to apply, contact Leticia Argueta at (210) 999-7430 or largueta@trinity.edu.

STUDENT ASSISTANT IN FINANCIAL SERVICES

Financial Services at Trinity University is seeking a student to work in the office over the summer. Student assistants will be asked to enter data into Google Sheets, go on daily mail runs, file paperwork and complete other projects as assigned.

Pay for this position will be $7.25 per hour for about 20 hours each week. The position will be active from May 7 to Aug. 10. For more information, or to apply, contact Diana Garcia at (210) 999-8258 or dgarcia3@trinity.edu.

PUBLICATIONS MANAGEMENT INTERN

Strategic Communications and Marketing is seeking a qualified student to manage print and digital content for the Trinity magazine and Impact magazine over the summer. Applicants should have proficiency in Google file sharing software and Microsoft Office, and should be willing to learn Adobe design software and web content management systems. Those interested should also be familiar with branding and marketing concepts as outlined by the university. Applicants will be required to submit a resume, cover letter and two work samples.

While interns are expected to come with a general curiosity about publications and marketing management, many of the skills needed will be taught during internship. The Publications Management Intern will receive $9.25 per hour. The position will be active from May 7 to Aug. 12, and will not exceed 20–30 hours per week. For more information, or to apply, contact Molly Mohr Bruni at mmohr@trinity.edu.

CREATIVE DIGITAL COMMUNICATIONS INTERN

Alumni Relations and Development is seeking a student intern to help facilitate Trinity’s brand awareness and story to alumni through social channels. Applicants should be proficient in Adobe Creative Suite, Mac OS, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Microsoft Office and Google sharing software. Duties may include HTML email creation and social content creation.

The Creative Digital Communications Intern will receive $7.25 per hour. The position will be active from May 7 to Aug. 10, and will not exceed 15–20 hours a week. For more information, contact Monica Ramirez at (210) 999-7472 or mramire1@trinity.edu.

DIGITAL MARKETING INTERN

Strategic Communications and Marketing is seeking a qualified student to gather and produce content from the campus community. Student interns will document and report on campus life, extracurriculars, undergraduate research and experiential learning. Student interns will be asked to identify, produce, edit and maintain content in the focus areas aligned with marketing strategies. They will also be expected to meet with individuals and conduct interviews. Applicants should be able to write, proofread, edit content, proficiently use social media platforms and be motivated to learn new skills.

The Digital Marketing Intern will receive $8.75 per hour. Interns will likely work 20 hours per week, and may be asked to work under pressure to meet office deadlines. The position will be active from May 2018 to May 2019. For more information, or to apply, contact Abel Ramos at (210) 999-8406 or aramos2@trinity.edu.

WEB SERVICES INTERN



Strategic Communications and Marketing is seeking a student to assist in the production of web pages for Trinity’s websites. Duties include providing web support via incoming requests from faculty and staff, responding to inquiries, making website edits, publishing events to the web calendar and other duties as requested. Applicants should be proficient in typing and proofreading, and should have a basic knowledge of web programming. Applicants must submit a resume and any sample work.

The Web Services Intern will receive $9.50 per hour. Interns will work 20 hours per week during the summer and 10 hours per week during the semester. The position will be active beginning May 14. For more information, or to apply, contact Emily Stumme at (210) 999-8495 or estumme@trinity.edu.

WEB DEVELOPMENT INTERN

Strategic Communications and Marketing is seeking a student to assist in the production and modification of web pages for Trinity’s websites. Duties include assisting in developing sites and making modifications to existing sites. Interns will be asked to find solutions to reported issues and bugs, and be a problem solver. Interns should have a strong knowledge of building out dynamic websites driven by PHP and a familiarity with Drupal. Applicants must be proficient in basic web programming, including HTML, CSS, PHP, MYSQL, Javascript, JQuery and AJAX. Applicants must submit a resume and any sample work.

The Web Development Intern will receive $9.50 per hour. Interns will work 20 hours per week during the summer and 10 hours per week during the semester. The position will be active beginning May 14. For more information, or to apply, contact Emily Stumme at (210) 999-8495 or estumme@trinity.edu.

In addition to these, more opportunities for summer jobs at Trinity may be posted in the coming weeks. To view a complete list of employment opportunities or for more information regarding employment, visit the Human Resources page on Trinity University’s web page.