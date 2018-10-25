There are not nearly enough positive representations of queer women in media today. As a lesbian, I feel like I am entirely justified in my anger towards this lack. It is unfair, not being able to see myself reflected in the stories I consume. Instead, I am repeatedly reminded that girls who like other girls aren’t allowed a happy ending. More often than not, this ends in the death of one or both of the woman involved. This is definitely not a new phenomenon. The Bury Your Gays trope is extremely well documented, along with Hide Your Lesbians, Bait-and-Switch Lesbians and Psycho Lesbians. Throw a stone and you’re likely to hit a television series that killed off a queer female character — a detailed list of all dead lesbian and bisexual characters that have ever existed in the realm of television is frequently updated, and the number is currently at 201. Quite frankly, we’re swimming in dead lesbians, and I’m tired of it.

Instead of drowning in my own rage and exhaustion, however, I have made it my personal mission to discover and enjoy as many stories featuring happy, living, breathing queer women as I can. At the end of the day, it seems pointless to just stew in agitation. Might as well take a step forward and find my own happiness wherever I can, right? So rather than just yell into the void about dead lesbians, here are some of my favorite movies and TV shows featuring some live ones.