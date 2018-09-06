Students promote civic engagement as voter registration deadline nears
Groups across campus make individual and collaborative efforts to get voters to the polls
Counseling services introduces new support groups
Interested students can now join groups focused on first-generation students, students with Asperger's
Starbucks opening delayed
Permitting issues push opening of new library coffee option to Oct. 15
Alumni donation to fund food for off-campus parties
While SPIn recommends hosts to provide food, cost has prevented implementation of the policy
Professors can assign their own textbooks, but not for long
The faculty senate is drafting a proposal that could prevent professors from assigning their own textbooks to students.
Previously, on SGA: Let’s Get Down to Business
This covers the meeting on Aug. 29.CAMPUS CLIMATE CHECKSenior senator Sam Afshari announced that the physician search committee has selected Dr. Youngdahl as the...
After last semester’s updates, are the Thomas elevator woes no more?
The new machinery may have broken down over move-in weekend, but Facilities Services believes the worst is over
TFL joins Young Conservatives of Texas
Organization plans to get involved in politics beyond campus