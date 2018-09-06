Thursday, September 6, 2018

Students promote civic engagement as voter registration deadline nears

News Gabby Garriga -
Groups across campus make individual and collaborative efforts to get voters to the polls

Counseling services introduces new support groups

News Gabby Garriga -
Interested students can now join groups focused on first-generation students, students with Asperger's

Starbucks opening delayed

News Kaylie King -
Permitting issues push opening of new library coffee option to Oct. 15

Alumni donation to fund food for off-campus parties

News Kaylie King -
While SPIn recommends hosts to provide food, cost has prevented implementation of the policy

Professors can assign their own textbooks, but not for long

News Gabby Garriga -
The faculty senate is drafting a proposal that could prevent professors from assigning their own textbooks to students.

Previously, on SGA: Let’s Get Down to Business

News Kendra Derrig -
This covers the meeting on Aug. 29.CAMPUS CLIMATE CHECKSenior senator Sam Afshari announced that the physician search committee has selected Dr. Youngdahl as the...

After last semester’s updates, are the Thomas elevator woes no more?

News Jolie Francis -
The new machinery may have broken down over move-in weekend, but Facilities Services believes the worst is over

TFL joins Young Conservatives of Texas

News Jolie Francis -
Organization plans to get involved in politics beyond campus
