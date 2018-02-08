Is there a weekly comic strip in the Trinitonian?

We have a bi-weekly comic strip in our Opinion section, created by staff illustrator Andrea Nebhut.

Can you deliver the Trinitonian to faculty inboxes?

We’ll look into it. In the meantime, sign up for our newsletter!

When did Trinity move to San Antonio?

Trinity moved to San Antonio in 1942 to the Woodlawn Campus, located on the city’s near West side. In 1952, Trinity relocated to the Skyline campus.

When will the Bell Center be open?

The Bell Center opening is Feb. 8, 2018.

How can I keep up with the Trinitonian during the week?

We have a website and a newsletter! You can also follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and on Youtube.

Which Trinicat is the oldest?

According to Mindy Morales, board member of the Cat Alliance, “The oldest cat on our campus is Keith, the grey cat with the stubby tail who lives in Coates. He is at least 16 years old.”

How many cats total have lived at Trinity since the Cat Alliance began?

According to Morales, “Grand total number of cats that appeared on campus and were processed by Cat Alliance, and either remained, disappeared, died or were adopted (i.e. total number we’ve handled) is 148.”

Who paid for the new scoreboard?

According to Jerheme Urban, the head coach of the football team, “This project was privately funded, with those efforts being co-chaired by two Trinity alumni, as well as Michael Bacon and Allan Marshall in the development office.”