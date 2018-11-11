tigers d_t.jpg

Tiger’s Den & Tonic: 2 oz. gin, 4 oz Topo Chico, splash of lime juice from Freshii

murchison mule.jpg

Murchison Mule: 2 oz. Vodka, ginger ale from fountain in Commons

thomas iced tea.jpg

Thomas Iced Tea: 1 oz. rum, 1 oz. vodka, 1 oz. triple sec, 1 oz. gin, 2 oz. Dr. Pepper from Thomas vending machine

the phallic tower.jpg

The Phallic Tower: 4 oz. Everclear, water from the Murchison Fountain, male privilege, Frisco sauce from Steak ‘n’ Shake

trinitonian.jpg

Trinitonian: 2 oz. bourbon, 2 oz.black cherry soda from commons fountain, 2 oz. cane cola from commons fountain

optimal buzz.jpg

Optimal Buzz: 2 oz. tequila, 2 oz. lime juice from Freshii limes, 2 oz. Orange San Pellegrino from Commons

maroon friday russian.jpg

Maroon Friday Russian: 2 oz. vodka, 6 oz. vanilla latte from Einstein’s

