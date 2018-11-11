



Tiger’s Den & Tonic: 2 oz. gin, 4 oz Topo Chico, splash of lime juice from Freshii

Murchison Mule: 2 oz. Vodka, ginger ale from fountain in Commons





Thomas Iced Tea: 1 oz. rum, 1 oz. vodka, 1 oz. triple sec, 1 oz. gin, 2 oz. Dr. Pepper from Thomas vending machine





The Phallic Tower: 4 oz. Everclear, water from the Murchison Fountain, male privilege, Frisco sauce from Steak ‘n’ Shake





Trinitonian: 2 oz. bourbon, 2 oz.black cherry soda from commons fountain, 2 oz. cane cola from commons fountain





Optimal Buzz: 2 oz. tequila, 2 oz. lime juice from Freshii limes, 2 oz. Orange San Pellegrino from Commons





Maroon Friday Russian: 2 oz. vodka, 6 oz. vanilla latte from Einstein’s