Trinity softball gearing up for season opener

The Lady Tigers are looking for redemption following last year’s bitter loss in the SCAC Championship

It is almost time for the Tigers to set foot on the freshly raked field to begin another eventful season. They have been working hard to try to win prepare for the SCAC conference tournament, scheduled for the end of April. After seeing first-hand the challenges of playing top-level teams last season, these players know what they have in store if they want to make serious noise in the postseason.

What makes this team different than any other is not only the skills they have but also the unique bond they have with one another.

“As a team I think our biggest strength is our unity. This team truly is a family, there is no question about that. You can see it everyday at practice but it can be seen off the field as well, whether it’s interacting with one another on campus or spending time together on the weekends. We really just enjoy each other’s company and I think that say a lot about who we are. We have even had outsiders comment on how supportive we are of one another and all of that love and support really does carry over onto the field and I believe will make us an even stronger competitor this upcoming season” said junior shortstop Rebecca Berreth.

Last season, the young team gained a large group of first years. They worked hard and had one of the best seasons in Trinity history. They made it to the SCAC Championship, where they lost to Texas Lutheran University. It was the fourth consecutive year they’ve been in the championship.

This year’s team is consisted of mostly returners, with the exception of three new first years. Brandi Crnkovic, the head softball coach, has returned for her fifth season with the addition of first-time assistant coach Megan Hill. This year the team’s goal is to continue developing their skills, and ultimately to take the conference title at the end of the season.

“As a team, our overall goal is to win SCAC. Every game we want to win every inning. Personally, I just want to step up for my team. I want to do whatever is needed of me and leave everything on the field since it’s my senior year,” said senior pitcher Katie Glomb.

The work ethic and willingness to improve is what makes this team valuable. When they are not practicing as a team, they are putting in extra hours to hit, pitch and get in shape for the upcoming season. Their constant drive and encouragement is what sets them apart.

“This year’s team seems to have a lot more energy and excitement than last year’s team. Like I mentioned, we have phenomenal team chemistry and that is very evident on the field. We have a good mix of personalities and everyone brings something unique to the team. Everyone also works extremely hard. We are confident in each other and in ourselves, and I think our team has the potential to do huge things this year,” said sophomore second baseman Hailey Wilson.

The team begins their season at home on Feb. 14 against Mary Hardin-Baylor University at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. They will begin conference play on Mar. 4.