Tigers swept by No. 16 TLU in final home stand

This past weekend saw the softball team’s last home series for the 2017 season against No. 16 ranked Texas Lutheran University. It was filled with dedication, hard work and even some tears.

The Tigers struggled the first day against the TLU Bulldogs. The first game they lost 11-2 and the second 7-0. The next day they came ready to give it their all. They lost the first 9-1 but in the second they began to fight.

“Generally, they went pretty well,” sophomore second baseman Hailey Wilson said. “Playing a team that is nationally ranked can be kind of a daunting task and kill the team morale a bit. I think we did a great job of not worrying about rankings or statistics and just going out there and playing our game. They have some of the best pitchers in Division III, and we still managed to string together a few hits.”

They battled back in fourth, but neither team was able to score a run until the sixth inning. In the top of the sixth, TLU scored two runs but Trinity was able to score two in the bottom, tying up the game. With two outs, Wilson stepped up and hit a single then junior shortstop Rebecca Berreth walked, allowing Wilson to advance to second. First year first baseman Danielle Ruiz singled out to centerfield but advanced to second on an error, allowing Wilson to score. Next up in the batting line, sophomore catcher Siera Spurlock also singled, allowing Berreth to score their second run of the game.

In the top of the seventh the Bulldogs scored five runs off of four hits and one error. In the bottom of the inning, the Tigers’ first three batters struck out, leaving the score 7-2. After a hard-fought game, the team honored their four seniors, pitchers Katie Castillion and Katie Glomb, second baseman Hilary Hoffman, and outfielder Mackenzie Hill. They received gifts from their families and teammates along with framed jerseys “Playing my last softball game at home is kind of weird because it has been such a big part of my Trinity life,” Hoffman said. “I loved that all of my family and friends came out though that really means a lot. Though it was my last home game I wasn’t as emotional because we’ve still got one more series and the tournament left to play.”

This weekend saw more than just a weekend filled of softball. Due to the long holiday weekend, families of the team came to support the Tigers. They not only cheered from the stands but they also helped organize the team’s annual Easter egg hunt and senior potluck.

“It is great being on a team with so many traditions,” first-year outfielder Cameron Lavergne said. “We have a family culture with not only our teammates, but our parents as well. They do so much for us every game and we are truly grateful for them.”

This team has showed there is more to the game than just hitting a yellow ball with a bat. It is a game where they can make friends, share their passion with their families and carry on traditions. The Tigers will compete this weekend, traveling to Georgetown to play Southwestern University, where they will close out their season against their rival the Pirates.