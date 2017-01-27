Lady Tigers move to 16-1 in most successful season start to date

With additional reporting by: Haley McFadden, Sports Reporter

Women’s basketball on a roll, reaches No. 16 in national rank

While most Trinity students were enjoying time off during winter break, the women’s basketball team was hard at work, paving the way for their best start in program history. Since the start of the semester, the Lady Tigers have continued their streak of victories to reach a 16-1 record this season, setting themselves up for success in the conference tournament that will take place early in February.

Over the weekend, the girls competed in the SCAC Open Road Weekend, where they faced off against Colorado College and University of Dallas. Their first game against Colorado College was a knockout, and the Tigers walked away with a 75-43 victory. The second game against University of Dallas ended in victory, but by a narrower margin, at 76-61. Three of the players, Abby Holland, Micah Weaver and Monica Holguin scored in the double digits with 14, 15 and 17 points respectively. Weaver also scored 23 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists in the second game and was named SCAC Basketball Player of the Week.

“Micah is a huge contribution to the team. She helps all around and can play various positions. She is a very talented player that has helped us in every single game. The team thrives with the entertainment she brings on the court,” said teammate Rachel Chavez, a sophomore guard.

Players say the chemistry on and off the court is what has set this season apart.

“It is a truly fun and supportive atmosphere,” said junior guard Rebecca Gordon. “I think that the coaching staff as well as each and every player on our roster has motivated and contributed to our success so far.”

In addition to the support and camaraderie between teammates, the pursuit of a common goal has unified the women and helped propel them forward this season.

“This run that we are in is great, it gives us confidence every time we step on the court,” said senior guard Monica Holguin. “But we can’t take any games for granted because of it. Our mindset right now is taking one game at a time. We know TLU is coming and we can’t wait.”

That game against Texas Lutheran University will be a big one, as the only loss of the season was to the Bulldogs with a score of 78-85. The highly anticipated game against the big rivals will take place on Feb. 4.

“I think before we lost to TLU, there was so much pressure to continue winning. Our loss brought us back to the basics,” Chavez said.

In addition to the TLU game, the Lady Tigers have their sights set on the SCAC Championship and even beyond.

“You go into every season with the goal of winning the SCAC tournament, because that gives you the automatic bid and leaves nothing to chance, so that’s always a goal of ours,” said assistant coach Joe Shotland. “But I think with this group of seniors they really want to try and get out of the first week of NCAA Tournament and that’s a tough task. From there, anything can happen and if we can get to the sweet 16, it’s anybody’s ballgame.”