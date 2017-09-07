Health, wellness and you

A letter from the (Managing) Editor

Hello wonderful Trinitonian readers, and welcome to our first special section: the Health and Wellness issue.

Throughout the year we are going to be running a series of these sections with specified topics ranging from fashion, technology, love and sex, mental health, housing and so much more. A calendar of these issues can be found on Page 16. These sections not only provide a fantastic opportunity for our writers to gain experience writing outside of their sections but they allow the Trinity community to gain deeper insight to a wide array of topics that affect campus, San Antonio and the greater world around us.

This special section is incredibly special to me. Maintaining your health while in college is one of the most important things a student can do. As Augusten Burroughs once said “When you have your health, you have everything. When you do not have your health, nothing else matters at all.” Without your health you can’t go to class, be with friends or do anything other than nurse yourself back to health.

For a good part of my time in college, I struggled with digestive issues. I would wake up most mornings feeling nauseous, I would have horrible acid reflux and, not to get too graphic, I had one too many horrific run-ins with toilets. It got to the point that I would miss classes and other extracurricular activities because of my body.

It wasn’t until I wrote a piece on being lactose intolerant that I really decided to take control of my health. After reading the article, one of my friends called me out for continuously eating cheese despite my food allergy. I finally decided to listen to my body and made an actual effort to cut dairy out of my diet. While the response wasn’t immediate, slowly my body responded to me paying attention to its cries for help.

Hopefully this special section provides you with useful and practical information about how to maintain your health while in college and potentially improve your life. In this section you will be able to find information about the health benefits of sleep, stories of students with both a meal plan and significant dietary restrictions and tips on eating and exercise from and alumna and current students.

Enjoy, stay healthy and until next time,

Alexandra Uri, Managing Editor