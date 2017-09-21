I decided to do a fall photoshoot on our campus with some Trinity students: sophomore Natasha Muppala and juniors Walker Lands and Eleanor O’Shei. The photoshoot incorporates some of the trends that I wrote about in my previous article, “Fall Fashion for the back-to-school season.” Regardless of it being a sunny and warm day, I did not hesitate to style them in fall classics like knit sweaters, turtlenecks and bomber jackets. They might have complained a little about dressing for 70 degree weather when it was 90 degrees out, but they will thank me later when they post the bomb(er) — no pun intended — pictures, taken by junior Jack Parker, on Instagram.

I wanted to give the photos not only a fall feel, but a back-to-school, looking-cool feel, so I did the shoot on the bleachers by the football field. I dressed Lands in a jiggy red quilted bomber jacket, which dominated the runway for fall-winter 2017 fashion week. That jacket looked like something a 1950s greaser would wear, so Walker looks like an actual rebel without a cause — yes, I just made a James Dean joke.

For the ladies, I wanted to continue with the red since it’s this season’s color. So I had Muppala in boss-lady-like red pants with a black sweater. Then, O’Shei in all black, but made it a little cute and country by having a red bandana, a western classic, tied around her neck.

I think these looks are trendy and easy pieces to find at stores like H&M or Nordstrom. They can go well on a dinner out to Pizza Classics with friends, studying at Rosella or even for giving a presentation in class.

But regardless your style and taste, have fun dressing up this fall because it’s more than just boots and scarves!