Dressing smart: Trinity’s fashionable faculty

Ariana Razavi sat down with some of Trinity’s most style-conscious professors to get their take on dressing well, clothing essentials and having a signature style

Diane Persellin

Department: Music

Number of years at Trinity: 35

AR: Is dressing well important for you? If so, why?

DP: It’s important to show that you care about yourself and your students. However, dressing well can’t take a lot of time in the morning!

AR: What’s an essential that everyone should have in their closet?

DP: Black pants. I think everything works and looks great with a pair of black pants. Everything. Or at least I pretend that it does.

Heather Sullivan

Department: Modern Languages and Literatures

Number of years at Trinity: 22

AR: Is dressing well important for you? If so, why?

HS: Well, I usually dress differently for exercise than for work. And if I were going surfing, I’d probably also have a different set of clothes. There is also the role that one plays in life — I’m a German professor and I dress like one.

Dante Suarez

Department: Finance and Decision Sciences

Number of years at Trinity: 16

AR: Is dressing well important for you? If so, why?

DS: It is. When I was a kid my mom always wanted to dress me up, so, naturally, I rebelled and looked as disheveled as I could. Now I am a bit older and can appreciate that dressing well is important for oneself as well as for the community you belong to. In a professional setting, you basically have no choice.

AR: How would you describe your style?

DS: I don’t like wearing a tie, simply because it is annoying, so I try to avoid it when I can. In that sense I would call my style business casual, perhaps very casual. Outside of the Trinity bubble, though, I like to dress a little retro, kind of 1970s funky-cool.

Jenny Browne

Department: English

Number of years at Trinity: 10

AR: Is dressing well important for you? If so, why?

JB: I don’t know that dressing ‘well’ is as important to me as dressing in a way that feels appropriate for the occasion, comfortable and hopefully a little inspired. I also have a sister who worked in retail for a long time and most everything I have that could be considered fashionable probably came from her.

AR: What’s an essential that everyone should have in their closet?

JB: Red cowboy boots and a good sun hat.