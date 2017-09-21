Dressing smart: Trinity’s fashionable faculty

Diane Persellin
Department: Music
Number of years at Trinity: 35
AR: Is dressing well important for you? If so, why?
DP: It’s important to show that you care about yourself and your students. However, dressing well can’t take a lot of time in the morning!
AR: What’s an essential that everyone should have in their closet?
DP: Black pants. I think everything works and looks great with a pair of black pants. Everything. Or at least I pretend that it does.
Heather Sullivan
Department: Modern Languages and Literatures
Number of years at Trinity: 22
AR: Is dressing well important for you? If so, why?
HS: Well, I usually dress differently for exercise than for work. And if I were going surfing, I’d probably also have a different set of clothes. There is also the role that one plays in life — I’m a German professor and I dress like one.
Dante Suarez
Department: Finance and Decision Sciences
Number of years at Trinity: 16
AR: Is dressing well important for you? If so, why?
DS: It is. When I was a kid my mom always wanted to dress me up, so, naturally, I rebelled and looked as disheveled as I could. Now I am a bit older and can appreciate that dressing well is important for oneself as well as for the community you belong to. In a professional setting, you basically have no choice.
AR: How would you describe your style?
DS: I don’t like wearing a tie, simply because it is annoying, so I try to avoid it when I can. In that sense I would call my style business casual, perhaps very casual. Outside of the Trinity bubble, though, I like to dress a little retro, kind of 1970s funky-cool.
Jenny Browne
Department: English
Number of years at Trinity: 10
AR: Is dressing well important for you? If so, why?
JB: I don’t know that dressing ‘well’ is as important to me as dressing in a way that feels appropriate for the occasion, comfortable and hopefully a little inspired. I also have a sister who worked in retail for a long time and most everything I have that could be considered fashionable probably came from her.
AR: What’s an essential that everyone should have in their closet?
JB: Red cowboy boots and a good sun hat.