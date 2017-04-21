Annual dance show prep gaining Momentum

Momentum, one of Trinity’s annual dance showcases and arguably the most anticipated event of the spring semester, will be held on April 28th and 29th at 7 p.m. in Sterien Theater.

Similar to previous shows, this year’s will be diverse and full of talent.

“There are gonna be a lot of tricks, like people being flipped around and stuff,” said Sarosha Hemani, sophomore choreographer and dancer.

“There’s new people with new talents and dances, which also expands on previous of dance styles. It shows that there’s a diversity of interest which is reflected in the performances themselves,” said Brandon Smalls, senior and dancer. Dances range from various styles and meanings.

“There’s a lot of variety in the type of dances. There’s tap ballet, belly dancing, country western, contemporary hip hop, Bollywood and more. No two dances look the same, ” Hemani said.

Hemani’s dance focuses on shedding internal and external negativity as well as promoting positive self-thought.

“My dancers are going to be wearing shirts that have words that represent something they don’t like about themselves or something that brings them down. Throughout the dance, they’re going to be taking their shirts off as a symbol to not let their negative thoughts affect their self-esteems,” Hemani said.

“This dance is a message to the audience to believe in themselves and not let others or yourself weigh you down,” Hemani said.

This is both Hemani and Smalls’ second time participating in Momentum.

“It’s cool because people who start dancing then become choreographers which transforms the show and brings in different perspectives,” Smalls said.

“It’s really fun being part of a community that appreciates and comes out to these shows. Dancing for me is a way to express myself in a way that I can’t do through speech and it’s so much fun putting together a dance and show that lets me do that,” Hemani said.

One reason why Momentum is such an anticipated event within Trinity’s community is because of how unique it is.

“Momentum is strictly a show for dancing and one that has such a wide variety of styles unlike Diwali and Lunar New Year, which are usually region specific or holiday specific. Momentum is more different in that sense,” Smalls said.

The rest of the campus is excited for the showcase of the variety of talent that Momentum continuously demonstrates.

“I’m really looking forward to the variety of dances. It’s cool to see how the performances mesh together and how they each mean different things,” said Mykaela Cali, sophomore.

Though most of the campus knows what Momentum is, dancers, producers and choreographers have publicized the event so that it’s everywhere.

“I keep sharing the event on Facebook and inviting people. I want everyone to come out and see all the hard work that was put into the show, because it’s going to be really great,” Hemani said.

Though Momentum is a free event, tickets are needed for entry and can be picked up in Coates from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on weekdays.