After awful summer, students look forward to better films this fall

Fall is a time of many things. It’s a time when you can break out the flannel shirts, the Uggs, the Birkenstocks-and-socks and enjoy endless gallons of pumpkin spice lattes. But fall is also the start of something even greater than any of those things. Better than a slight chill in the air, the slow change of leaves or the beautiful night sky: Fall brings back good movies.

This summer, like many others before it, was an awful — might I say horrendous? — couple of months for movies. With three or four exceptions, everything that came out this summer was the film equivalent of four-day-old sidewalk vomit. From the eighth installment of “Fast and Furious” to yet another “Spiderman” reboot, this summer’s movies were unoriginal, boring and painful to stomach.

This summer was bad even for the studios themselves. Their net profits went down a staggering 16 percent from last year. Hits like “Wonder Woman” and “Baby Driver,” both of which I would highly recommend, thankfully saved it, while films like “Despicable Me 3” did surprisingly awful considering how successful the series’ other two brainless installments were.

But now that’s all over. Summer’s end is sad for some, but it’s stellar for the film industry and for film as a whole. Viewers can now look forward to the new “Blade Runner,” whose director and cast are the perfect team to bring this iconic film back to the modern era. Also, the new “It” comes out, starring a stellar bunch of youngsters and an apparently horrifyingly good Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise. And that’s just the beginning. Films the studios have been holding back while waiting for Oscar season are starting to slowly trickle out. One of the ones I’m looking forward to is “Snowman,” with Michael Fassbender and Rebecca Ferguson, about a serial killer in Scandinavia and his unique calling signs. And even if all of those are somehow bad, the new “Star Wars” will zap us into the new year with something to be happy about.

That was just what I thought of the fall movie selection. Here’s what the students at Trinity had to say about the year’s movies so far and what they’re looking forward to:

Davis Stubblefield, senior

Austin Davidson: What movies are you excited for this fall?

DS: “The Last Jedi,” “Thor,” the new “Blade Runner” and “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.”

AD: Top five favorite movies, in no particular order?

DS: “Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back,” “Saving Private Ryan,” “Reservoir Dogs,” “Tombstone” and “Miracle.”

Mackenzie Hill, senior

AD: What movies are you excited for this fall?

MH: “The Last Jedi” and “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.”

AD: Top five favorite movies, in no particular order?

MH: “Reservoir Dogs,” “Good Fellas,” “You’ve Got Mail,” “Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back” and “The Breakfast Club.”

Vetle Maasvaer Halle, sophomore:

AD: What movies are you excited for this fall?

VM: “Thor.”

AD: Top five favorite movies in no particular order?

VM: All three “The Lord of the Rings,” “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” and “Get Out.”

Jackson Beach, junior

AD: What movies are you excited for this fall?

JB: Don’t really know what’s coming out, sadly. Wait, isn’t a new “Blade Runner” coming out? That! I’m really excited for that.

AD: Top five favorite movies, n no particular order?

JB: “Napoleon Dynamite,” “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World,” “Whiplash,” “Vertigo” and “Blade Runner.”

Priyanka Thakur, sophomore:

AD: What movies are you excited for this fall?

PT: “It.” Not the new “Star Wars,” I hate “Star Wars.”

AD: Top five favorite movies, in no particular order?

PT: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” “Paranormal Activity,” “Annabelle,” “Moana” and “Cars.”

Jonah Nance, sophomore:

AD: What moves are you excited for this fall?

JN: “Last Flag Flying,” the new “Kingsman” and “Only the Brave.”

AD: Top five favorite movies (in no particular order)?

JN: “Avatar,” “Interstellar,” “Blazing Saddles,” “Return of the Jedi” and “American Sniper.”

As I was interviewing all of these people, it was great to see so many people with so many different tastes in movies. It would be a horrible world if everyone was as picky as film critics and as rude as I am when it comes to movies. It takes a village to finance the behemoth that is Hollywood and the little microcosm that is Trinity is much like that village. It’s a mix of film buffs, casuals and people too busy to really pay attention to what’s coming out and it’s up to Hollywood to make movies that make us all happy. While they may have been slacking recently with garbage like “Baywatch” and “The Emoji Movie” (I pray no one here has watched that poison), hopefully the fall will bring us back to being Hollywood-believers once again.