A look into Turbulence, Trinity’s club ultimate frisbee team

Trinity University is home to many talented athletes, and some of these athletes can be found at the club level. Whether it’s lacrosse, trap and skeet, tennis, rugby or fencing, Tigers sign up to compete against some of the biggest schools in Texas. One team on the rise is the men’s ultimate frisbee team, called Turbulence.

For those who don’t know much about the game, the purpose is to score points for your team by passing along a disc. Matthew Brant, captain of the men’s ultimate team, is a big fan of everything the sport has to offer.

“I heard about the team before I came to Trinity for my freshman year. I wanted to go to a school that had an ultimate team so that I could play at the collegiate level,” Brant said.

Turbulence has players from all experience levels. Axel Anderson, a junior engineering science major, has been playing ultimate frisbee since fifth grade. Brett Skogman, a senior computer science major, founded an ultimate frisbee club at his high school. Max Bogue, a sophomore physics major, co-founded a team at his high school.

Despite the varying levels of experience, one trait across the team remains constant — they all love their team and the sport.

“My favorite part about the ultimate team is that I always know I’m going to have a good time, whether we’re practicing, playing at a tournament or even if we just go out to throw around for a bit. The team is fun to be around, and it makes playing the game that much more fun in turn,” Bogue said.

“We’re all friends,” Skogman said. “We may play together to be competitive against other schools, but the whole point of the team is to bring together a group of guys that have fun playing together.”

Miles Fuqua, a junior history major, uses the sport to quench his thirst for competition.

“As someone who played high school sports, I arrived at Trinity and wanted to find something that helped fuel my competitive nature. I was able to find that in ultimate — our tournaments are very competitive and intense,” Fuqua said.

Ultimate frisbee is different than NCAA-sanctioned sports. Because it is a club sport, Trinity faces schools all across Texas, whether they be Division I or Division III. Turbulence enjoys going out and representing Trinity no matter who the opponent is. The team travels to tournaments all over Texas and typically tries to schedule one out-of-state tournament each season. Ultimate frisbee teams are continuing to pop up all around the United States.

“Unlike football and basketball, ultimate frisbee does not have the same widespread collegiate participation. It’s wonderful to see when new teams are started at other schools,” said Alex Han, a senior chemistry major.

“I like when we get to compete against other schools and seeing how we match up,” Anderson said.

The official season begins in the spring, so Turbulence is still looking to recruit members. The team welcomes students of any year and experience level. Those interested in joining should contact Matt Brant at mbrant@trinity.edu. The team practices on Fridays from 4 to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 5 to 7 p.m. on the Jim Potter Intramural Field.